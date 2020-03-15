TDH: 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of coronavirus across the state on Sunday.
The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 39.
|County
|# of Case
|Campbell
|1
|Davidson
|17
|Hamilton
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|1
|Rutherford
|1
|Shelby
|2
|Sullivan
|1
|Williamson
|14
|Total Cases
|39
WATE
