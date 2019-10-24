TDH confirms 2nd vaping-related death in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health says they have confirmed a second vaping-related death in the state.

TDH says two deaths have been confirmed among 57 lung injury cases being reported to them.

The first vaping-related death happened earlier this month. Minnesota native Evhen Cameron was identified as the victim. Cameron had just recently moved to Nashville before he fell ill.

Of the 57 cases, TDH says 68 percent are males and the median age of patients is 24 and ages range from 16 to 56 years old.

TDH says national data suggest that the illnesses are caused by vaping products containing THC obtained from the street or from other informal sources.