TDH now reporting 10 cases of vaping-related illness, 5 in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health says it is now aware of 10 cases of vaping-associated respiratory illness as of Thursday.

According to TDH, there have been five cases in East Tennessee, four in Middle Tennessee, and one in West Tennessee.

Last week, the department reported six cases of suspected serious respiratory disease among people who use electronic cigarettes or other vaping devices.

This comes amid increasing concern about possible hazardous health effects of vaping.

State and federal health officials are investigating hundreds of lung illnesses reported in people who have used e-cigs or vaping devices.

