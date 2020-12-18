TDH: Tennessee expects first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine around Dec. 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health expects the state will receive its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine around December 21, according to a release.

TDH says they are expecting the first shipment of vaccines to include 115,000 doses over the next two weeks.

The release says the vaccine should be shipped for delivery on December 21 to all county health departments in the Volunteer State.

For the smaller hospitals that will not be receiving the Pfizer vaccine, TDH expects the Moderna doses should arrive during the week of December 28.

TDH provided the following table to show the specifics of vaccines in the state:

The first round of vaccines will be provided to Tennesseans qualifying for Phase 1a1, which are described in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee.