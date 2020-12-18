TDH: Tennessee expects first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine around Dec. 21

News

by: Murry Lee

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health expects the state will receive its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine around December 21, according to a release.

TDH says they are expecting the first shipment of vaccines to include 115,000 doses over the next two weeks.

The release says the vaccine should be shipped for delivery on December 21 to all county health departments in the Volunteer State.

For the smaller hospitals that will not be receiving the Pfizer vaccine, TDH expects the Moderna doses should arrive during the week of December 28.

TDH provided the following table to show the specifics of vaccines in the state:

The first round of vaccines will be provided to Tennesseans qualifying for Phase 1a1, which are described in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter