TDH: Tennessee expects first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine around Dec. 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health expects the state will receive its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine around December 21, according to a release.
TDH says they are expecting the first shipment of vaccines to include 115,000 doses over the next two weeks.
The release says the vaccine should be shipped for delivery on December 21 to all county health departments in the Volunteer State.
For the smaller hospitals that will not be receiving the Pfizer vaccine, TDH expects the Moderna doses should arrive during the week of December 28.
TDH provided the following table to show the specifics of vaccines in the state:
The first round of vaccines will be provided to Tennesseans qualifying for Phase 1a1, which are described in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party