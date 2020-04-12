TDOC: 13 staff members, 6 contract employees test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Corrections says 13 staff members and six contract employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

TDOC says the testing happened at two of their facilities: Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville and the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville. The testing was conducted on Friday, April 10.

A total of 1,145 employees were tested for COVID-19, 1,126 tests came back negative. There were a total of 19 positive results. Again, 13 staff members tested positive and the other six were contract employees.

The employees who tested positive were notified of the results and referred to their primary care provider. They were advised to seek testing for any close contacts in their homes and to self-isolate for 14 days.

All of the employees were asymptomatic at the time of testing.