TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Corrections reports that three inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex may have potentially been exposed to a non-state employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmates have been quarantined and have not displayed any symptoms so far. TDOC is taking extra precautions to protect inmates and staff that may have come into contact with those inmates.

Bledsoe County Correctional Complex is located an hour east of McMinnville and is nearly an hour and a half north of Chattanooga.

