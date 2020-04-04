TDOC takes action after inmate at Turney Center Industrial Complex tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Department of Corrections is taking action after an inmate assigned to the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, Tenn tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was at a Middle Tennessee hospital for an unrelated medical issue when he tested positive.

The inmate was transported to the hospital on March 25.

Five days later, when he was scheduled to be discharged, he developed a fever and was then tested for COVID-19. The results of the test returned positive on April 3. He will be held in isolation in a medical infirmary within TDOC.

Out of an abundance of caution, two other inmates at Turney Center, who may have been in contact with the inmate, have been quarantined and are being obeserved for any possible symptoms.

TDOC says appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the inmates as well as staff. Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing and everyone is being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and Department of Health to help prevent spreading COVID-19:

· Frequent hand-washing

· Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

· Use social distancing

· Stay home if you are sick

· Clean and disinfect often