TDOT bridge repairs in Jefferson County to cause some lane closures

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Drivers should be on the lookout for bridge repairs in Jefferson County this weekend.

Beginning Friday at 7 p.m. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be performing repairs on the bridge over State Route 113 on I-40 West near Exit 424 as well as the bridge over Zirkle Road in Jefferson County.

The repairs will require I-40 west to be reduced to one lane.

We’re told work will continue 24/7 and will be complete no later than 6 a.m. Monday, April 20.

Drivers should expect delays during construction and use extreme caution through this area.