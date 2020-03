KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lane is open in either direction on Interstate 40 in Knoxville after an overhead sign was downed in a crash on Tuesday.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi, the sign was downed during a multi-vehicle crash around mile marker 393.

The interstate had been temporarily closed, but one lane is open in either direction as of 9:24 a.m.

I-40 West is closed at I-640 (MM 393) in Knoxville. The overhead sign structure was downed in the multi-vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/FH2aYBDnHl — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 17, 2020

Significant delays are occurring in the area while crews continue to try to clear the wreckage.