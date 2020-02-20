Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

TDOT holding public meetings ahead of I-40, I-81 congestion study

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will host a series of public meetings to discuss their study of issues in the I-40, I-81 multimodal corridor.

The study will investigate a range of multimodal solutions along the interstate corridors of 40 and 81. This 18-month study will emphasize congestion management, improving safety, maximizing the potential for freight diversion and enhancing each corridor’s economic benefits.

Thursday’s meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Cedar Bluff Library along Cross Park Drive.

Public meetings will be held throughout the duration of the study.

These meetings provide the public with a chance to provide input on the transportation needs and areas of concern in each corridor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter