TDOT holding public meetings ahead of I-40, I-81 congestion study

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will host a series of public meetings to discuss their study of issues in the I-40, I-81 multimodal corridor.
The study will investigate a range of multimodal solutions along the interstate corridors of 40 and 81. This 18-month study will emphasize congestion management, improving safety, maximizing the potential for freight diversion and enhancing each corridor’s economic benefits.
Thursday’s meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Cedar Bluff Library along Cross Park Drive.
Public meetings will be held throughout the duration of the study.
These meetings provide the public with a chance to provide input on the transportation needs and areas of concern in each corridor.
