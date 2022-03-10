KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a public design meeting Thursday on a major proposed road improvement project.

The public is invited to share their thoughts on the proposed Knox County I-75 and Emory Road Interchange Improvement Project. The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Powell, located at 7706 Ewing Road.

The project aims to help facilitate the movement of people and freight through the area more easily. The project would reconfigure the interchange to a diverging diamond interchange to improve capacity, safety and operations.

TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi also said Thursday that crews will be pretreating roadways in East Tennessee ahead of potential snowfall late Friday into Saturday morning.

Visit the Tennessee Department of Transportation website for the latest information on road projects in your area.