Sevierville Police: One dead, multiple injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-40 E in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY (WATE) – One person is dead, others injured following a 5-vehicle crash Saturday evening on I-40 E in Sevier County.

It’s unknown how many others were injured.

The crash happened near exit 407 in Sevier County at 6:40 p.m.

That crash has caused a long-term closure of I-40 Eastbound and it will be closed at MM 402 until further notice.

TDOT says traffic is being diverted at MM 398 and 402.

The people injured have been transported to UT Medical Center. A Sevierville Police spokesperson says people concerned about who may have been involved and injured should call UT Medical Center.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for information as it becomes available.