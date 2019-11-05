TDOT: November is top month for deer-related crashes

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports there are more deer-related crashed in November than any other month of the year.

TDOT says due deer mating and hunting season, they’re on the move and they may also be more likely to run out into traffic.

To avoid incidents like this, The Tennessee Highway Patrol warns drivers to look for the deer in groups. THP implores drivers to be attentive when behind the wheel, especially at dawn and dusk.

They say do not swerve to avoid a deer. When you do spot one, slow down and never approach the animal.

Always report any deer collision, even if the damage is small. If an incident does occur, move your vehicle as far off the road as possible and dial THP or 8-4-7.

