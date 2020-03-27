TDOT repairing bridge over I-40 in Jefferson County this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Motorists traveling on Interstate 40 East in Jefferson County should be alert for bridge repairs that will have an impact on travel this weekend.

Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, March 27, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be performing repairs on the bridge over State Route 113 on I-40 East near Exit 424 in Jefferson County. This work will require I-40 East to be reduced to one lane.

The Exit 424 off-ramps will not be affected. The work will continue around the clock and is to be completed by no later than 6 a.m. Monday, March 30.

Delays are likely during these construction activities, according to TDOT. Motorists should use extreme caution through this area as workers will be present. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. TDOT asks drivers to drive cautiously around the workers.

LATEST STORIES