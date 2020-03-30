KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee Department of Transportation I-40 resurfacing project is underway in West Knoxville.
TDOT crews began resurfacing lanes in both directions of I-40 between West Hills (MM 380) and Pellissippi Parkway (MM 376) on Sunday night. Work will continue daily from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday, April 2.
Lane closures will occur intermittently in both directions. The speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph while workers are present.
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases rise to 57
- Tennessee inmates make protective equipment for health care workers
- Dollar General announces discount to medical, guardsmen and first responder communities
- Knox County Mayor: Localized response needed on coronavirus and economy
- TDOT resurfacing stretch of I-40 in West Knoxville this week