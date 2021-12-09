KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials say traffic will be affected in the Hardin Valley area of West Knox County along Pellissippi Parkway on Thursday.

There will be lane closures at the Hardin Valley exit along the Pellissippi between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will also be paving projects on both sides of Hardin Valley Road, Solway Road and Charlevoix Road.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi says some of the work will get underway after rush hour and to use caution in the area.