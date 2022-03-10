KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hire event March 10 from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

TDOT is searching for individuals to serve as Operations Technicians in Anderson, Cocke, Grainger, Knox and Sevier counties. Operations Technicians perform a variety of tasks and job responsibilties including:

Performing labor and data collection work of average difficulty in the area of highway maintenance

Inspecting roadway and bridge maintenance projects

Conducting routine road maintenance such as pothole patching, removal of large debris and driving a dump truck

Assisting with routine snow and ice removal along with pretreatment of roads before snow comes

Those looking to attend the event should be aware that drug testing will be conducted onsite and they should meet the following requirements:

Copy of High School Diploma or G.E.D equivalent

Valid Driver’s license

Authorized to work in the U.S.

Able to obtain a Class A Commercial Driver’s license with an N endorsement within 11 months of hire

The event is being held at Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort. Walk-ins are welcome or visit https://bit.ly/3pQGMPZ to register.