ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A part-time teacher is facing multiple charges after drugs were found inside a car at an elementary school in Rockwood.

On Thursday morning, a detection dog alerted its handler to a car in the parking lot of Pine View Elementary School, which is part of the Cumberland County school system. School Resource Officers searched the vehicle and located “illegal drugs”, the school system announced.

Angela Anderson, 31, of Cookeville, faces charges of simple possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She has also been suspended without pay by the school system.

She was taken to the Cumberland County Jail where she is being held on a $7,000 bond pending a General Sessions Court date on Monday, Jan. 8. An investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office remains ongoing.