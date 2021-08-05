Teachers, parents, students ready for school as COVID-19 concerns loom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County students will be filling school hallways on Monday, something many of them didn’t get the chance to do last year. To help get them and their parents prepare, back to school events are kicking off this week.

Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy welcomed students back with a meet-the-teacher block party. There were games, food and a DJ all while parents and students got the chance to meet and talk with teachers, and turn in important documentation for school.

The kids were focused on the school year ahead, excited to meet their teachers and see their classmates. Parents had a few more concerns. With the COVID-19 cloud looming, some parents shared their concerns about sending their young children back with no vaccines and no mask mandate.

“My concerns as a parent right now are that Knox County is still in limbo while all the counties around us are reinstating mask mandates with the COVID delta virus on the rise,” parent Tiffaney Kyle said.

She says her kids will be wearing masks this year.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in the classroom, even with all the different things that are going on,” Kyle said. “We are going to be wearing masks, everybody has a choice, but we are wearing masks,”

Not all parents shares the same COVID anxiety though. Karen Daniel said she was mildly concerned, but the virus does not rule her family’s lives. She says she’s more concerned about her kids academics.

Sarah Moore Greene Principal Robin Curry says she’s looking forward to having the kids back in the building.

“We’ve been preparing for three weeks, and we’re just ready to have our kids back,” Curry said.