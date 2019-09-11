Teaching 9/11: The importance of remembering

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Americans vowed to never forget, but with 18 years behind us, a generation is coming of age with no memory of September 11th, 2001.

On Wednesday at Anderson County High School, students in the Navy Junior ROTC program sat inside the same classroom that students 18 years ago sat in, learning about the terrorist attack.

“Well, the first question I asked them today was, ‘How many of you were born?’ And I think I’ve had about three hands raised today. Every year it gets to the point where they weren’t even born,” said Chief Davis, Naval Science Instructor at Anderson County High School.

“Elementary school, they start talking about it every year and every year it’s still sad to hear about. It’s hard to think about living in a world before 9/11 happened because I’m only used to what’s happening now,” said Maggie Nash, a 12th grader and NJROTC member.

Students had the opportunity to ask questions, learn more about survivors and also learn about the many lives lost because of the terrorist attacks.

“Airline 93, how they took back the plane from the hijackers, honestly, that kind of courage to face your death and make sure you can save as many people as possible,” said Tyler Muncey, a 12th grader and NJROTC member.

“You have to set them up. You have to give them a preview of what was going on, who was there, what was important at the time and let them see the coverage of what it was like in real-time happening,” explained Davis.

The lesson Davis hopes these students carry with them is the importance of remembering.

“You should understand what happened,” he said. “Who sacrificed what for you to be here today. It was a huge sacrifice and some people made the ultimate sacrifice and they don’t need to forget that.”

Students at Claxton Elementary paid tribute to 9/11 victims and survivors on Wednesday morning. The American flag was lowered to half-staff while students read essays focused on Patriot Day.