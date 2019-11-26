Teen convicted in death of Zach Munday released early from prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the teens convicted in the death of 15-year-old Zach Munday was released early from her 30-day prison sentence on Saturday.

Chelsea Nicole Hopson, 18, entered a guilty plea to a charge of being an accessory after the fact in the reckless homicide death of Zach Munday. She began serving her 30 days in prison after being sentenced on Nov. 1.

Munday and Isaiah Brooks got into a fight at a house party in late May where a witness claimed seeing Brooks, “physically pick (Munday) up and slam him headfirst onto the pavement.” Hopson later left the party with Munday in her car. Several witnesses believed Hopson and Brooks were taking him to the hospital. Instead, he was taken to Brooks’ home where he later died.

Hopson was sentenced to 30 days in Knox County Jail and will have the opportunity for diversion after six years. Hopson had a request for a modified sentence rejected earlier this month.

“Chelsea Hopson was sentenced to 30 days but she received good time while being incarcerated due to having no disciplinary sanctions and this is what accounted for her release on November 23, 2019” according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Isaiah Brooks was sentenced to 10 years in prison for felony reckless homicide. In September, Noel Leyva pled guilty to being an accessory after the fact and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Leyva hosted the party at his home where Munday sustained injuries that would later prove to be fatal.