NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been more than a year since 16-year-old Reeyan Ahmed recovered from his COVID-19 infection, yet he’s still dealing with a lingering issue caused by Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) requiring attention from doctors at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“I even have a heart monitor on now,” Ahmed said while pointing to his chest.

Doctors were unfamiliar with MIS-C before a wave of pediatric patients, many of whom had recovered from COVID, started showing unusual signs of illness about 4-6 weeks following their recovery. Those symptoms include swelling of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

“Many children have abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, there can be chest pain,” said Dr. English Flack, Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics Cardiology.

For Ahmed, his heart began to race while simply sitting still. “They have visual proof on MRI that my heart is enlarged.”

The diagnosis has changed his normal activities and even modified his school day. “I was put on strict physical limits for six months. So no backpacks, no jogging, just very slow walking, no walking up flights of stairs.”

While he’s shown great improvement, Ahmed hasn’t received the all-clear. MIS-C can be serious, even deadly which is why he’s speaking up to bring awareness to this condition caused by COVID.

“I really want parents to be on the lookout and have this information available – knowing that MIS-C, for the most part, is preventable, and they don’t have to see their kid go through this.”

Vaccination is the best preventative measure parents can choose to protect their kids Dr. Flack said. “We do know that vaccination does prevent patients from getting MIS-C by up to 91%.”

The long-term effects of MIS-C are still unknown but studies are underway.

There have been instances where vaccinated children contract MIS-C, but Dr. Flack said that is very rare and those patients did not require hospitalization.