Teen killed in rollover Harlan County crash

HARLAN, Ky. (WATE) – One Kentucky teen has died following a crash in Harlan County over the weekend.

According to Kentucky State Police, officers were called to a single-car crash just outside of the Harlan city limits around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 17-year-old driver was traveling west on Kentucky 72 when he lost control and hit a wooden fence. The car then continued through a field before hitting a utility pole and overturning.

The passenger, 18-year-old Jordan Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.