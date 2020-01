ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A teenager has passed away after being hit by a train Saturday night.

According to reports, at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, a Norfolk Southern train hit and killed 18-year-old Thomas King near Rathburn Avenue.

Norfolk Southern is reminding the public that “it is extremely dangerous and also trespassing to walk on or within the right-of-way of railroad tracks. People should cross tracks on at designated crossings and use extreme caution at all times.”

