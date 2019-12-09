Teen pleads guilty to vehicular homicide, other charges in September’s fatal Mascot Road crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A teenager will remain in DCS custody until his 19th birthday following his pleading guilty to charges stemming from the Mascot Road fatal crash in September.

Mekiah Davis, 16, pled guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault of a juvenile and theft over $10,000 in Knox County Juvenile Court on Monday.

RELATED: Knoxville pastor and wife identified as victims in fatal crash on Mascot Road

Davis was accused of stealing a vehicle back in September and crashing it into another vehicle carrying five occupants on Mascot Road, causing two deaths and multiple injuries.

The victims of the fatal crash were later identified as Ruben and Belinda Wilson, of Blaine, Tenn.

The Wilsons had been traveling with their child and two other adults when Davis crashed into them around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

LATEST STORIES