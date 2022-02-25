KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Juvenile Court judge ruled Friday morning that one of the teenagers suspected in the Feb. 2021 shooting death of 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr. will be prosecuted as an adult. The Knox County district attorney general’s office public information officer Sean McDermott confirmed the teen suspect’s transfer to adult criminal court.

Sixteen-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr. was shot and killed on Feb. 12, 2021, as he was leaving Austin-East Magnet High School in his car. Investigators said at the time Freeman did not appear to have been the intended target of the shooting. Two teens were charged in spring 2021 in the death investigation of Stanley Freeman, Jr.

Two suspects, a 16 and 14-year-old, were arrested and facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Freeman.

Now, one of the suspects, who is now 15 years old, will stand trial as an adult in the coming criminal court proceedings.

