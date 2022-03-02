TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Tellico Plains is hoping to restore water service by the end of the day Wednesday after a multiday outage impacted local residents and forced one school to close.

City officials on Sunday wrote on Facebook that Tellico Plains Water & Sewer was working to repair a broken main water line that was impacting service to some customers.

On Tuesday, the city wrote that repairs had been finished and water would soon resume as normal as water tanks began to refill. The city released another update Wednesday morning that said a main line had broken again after repairs and that more repairs were underway by the water department.

Rural Vale School, a K-8 school located in Tellico Plains, was forced to close Wednesday due to the water outage.

A city clerk said they hope to have service restored by the end of Wednesday.