TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Smoke and flames were seen coming from the Tanasi Clubhouse Saturday evening leaving many residents shocked at the sight. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said it’s a total loss and for many in the community, it’s a hard loss to accept. Including Dusty Hurst who has been a Tellico Village realtor since 1986.

He saw the fire from his boat, watching it all unfold.

“We saw a little bit of smoke and I thought it was just a little bit of brush burning or I had concerns that it may be a home in that neighborhood,” Hurst said. “As we pull into the cove, we clearly saw it was the Tanasi Country Club that was on fire,” he said.

The Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and stated that the fire spread quickly over the entire building from what seemed to have started in the kitchen area.



“Within maybe about 20 minutes, it was gone, completely gone,” Hurst said. “We saw some residents that I guess had boats stored at the marina that were there that were actually swimming to their boats trying to move them because the heat was so intense.”



Now seeing the aftermath, Hurst said it’s hard to think of their community without the clubhouse.



“It was heartbreaking. I was there the day we broke ground on the Tanasi Country Club. We played a lot of golf out there and had a lot of luncheons in there with clients, so it’s a very special place for our community,” he said.



As the community plans to build back up, Hurst said it’s best to remain positive.



“Just keep us all in your prayers.”



For the time being, golf has been suspended at the Tanasi golf course, but the other two courses in the village are still open for play. No injuries were reported in this fire.