Ten $50,000 grants for Knox County dog parks announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Boyd Foundation has announced the 10 winners of the Knox Neighborhood Dog Park Competition.
The full list of neighborhood winners:
- Corryton, Gibbs
- Fountain City
- Fourth and Gill
- Halls
- Holston Hills
- Karns
- New Harvest Park
- Oakwood/Lincoln
- Powell
- South Knoxville
Each one will be awarded $50,000 dollar grants to build new dog parks.
By the way, The Boyd Foundation says with the addition of these 10 dog parks, Knox County will rank first in dog parks per capita in the nation. Right now, Knox county is ranked 29th.
The Tennessee Dog Park Dash, funded by the Boyd Foundation, is dedicated to building dog parks across the state with a $1 million annual donation. Established in 2018, this three-year program aims to make Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in America.
