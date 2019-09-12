Ten inmates injured by lightning strike at Louisiana prison

HOMER, La. (KLFY) – Several inmates serving time at a Claiborne Parish correctional facility were injured on Monday by a lightning strike.



Officials with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections say 10 prisoners were playing flag football at the David Wade Correctional Center around 6:00 p.m. Monday when the lightning strike happened.



All 10 inmates were transported to local hospitals.



One is listed in critical condition and the others are listed as stable.



Officials say the strike came without warning and that the facility has protocol to clear the yard when dangerous weather approaches.

For security reasons, the names of the inmates were not released.