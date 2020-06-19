Tenn. House accuses ‘mainstream media’ of sensationalizing COVID-19 to advance political agenda

Rep. Micah Van Huss penned resolution, which also congratulates its citizens for 'clearly seeing that the mainstream media has sensationalized' the pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s House of Representatives passed a resolution in the early morning hours Friday condemning the “mainstream media” for sensationalizing the COVID-19 pandemic to push a political agenda.

Resolution HR0340, penned by local Rep. Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough), also congratulates Tennessee citizens for ‘clearly seeing that the mainstream media has sensationalized’ the COVID-19 pandemic.

HR0340 accuses the “mainstream” media of sensationalizing the COVID-19 pandemic as outlets “shamed and criticized those who wanted to reopen their businesses, gather at the beach or attend church services” and that “the mainstream media is now largely dismissing social distancing narratives when it comes to mass demonstrations.”

The resolution says that this “reveals a political agenda and double standards.”

“Our founders knew that a free press was necessary to hold the establishment accountable,” Van Huss said during his presentation of the resolution. “Now a majority of the media walks hand in hand with the establishment. The recent dropping of mask shaming reveals blatant hypocrisy.”

News Channel 11 reached out to Van Huss for comment and has not received a response from him as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

While the resolution does not name specific organizations, Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) noted that the original draft of the resolution specified CNN and The Washington Post.

Zachary said he was one of the multiple lawmakers who “had some issues with the resolution” in its original presentation and thanked him for “making this more applicable to our current environment.”

Zachary was among the 55 representatives who voted in favor of HR0340 during the roll call vote at 2:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (3:45 a.m. EST).

The resolution passed in a 55-19 vote (with four representatives abstaining from the vote), and gathered votes from local Reps. John Crawford (R-Kingsport) Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby), Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough), Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) and Bud Husley (R-Kingsport).

Neither Reps. David Hawke (R-Greeneville) or John Holsclaw (Elizabethton) were listed as casting a vote on the resolution.

