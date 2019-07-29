Tenn. pilot, passenger injured in plane crash on Michigan lake

A pilot from Tennessee and his passenger were injured after their plane crashed in a Michigan lake over the weekend.

The crash happened on Littlefield Lake on Saturday when the plane went down after attempting to take off.

Strong wind gusts are being named as a factor in that crash.

The pilot and owner of the plane, 54-year-old Tyrone Finch of Tennessee was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, who’s from Michigan, is listed in serious condition after being airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation.

