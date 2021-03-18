Tenn. Senate passes permitless ‘constitutional carry’ bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firearms legislation proposed by the governor that has been making its way through the Tennessee General Assembly that would allow permitless carry for qualified Tennesseans was passed by the Senate on Thursday.

Senate Bill 0765 was passed on third reading by the Senate on Thursday. It’ll next head to a committee.

The bill, also called “constitutional carry” by the governor, was introduced by Gov. Bill Lee, who last month put his support behind several legislative initiatives.

Senate lawmakers voted 23-9 on the third and final consideration to move the measure forward; an amendment was added to prohibit those who’ve been convicted of stalking, someone convicted of one DUI citation within the last five years, or two DUIs in the last 10 years.

The Finance, Ways and Means Committee will discuss the bill next week.

The House still needs to take a vote.