Tennesseans traveling to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days

NEW YORK (WJTV) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that people traveling from Tennessee to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days.
Cuomo announced on Tuesday that eight additional states, including Tennessee, met the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory.
The other states that were added to the advisory on Tuesday include:
- California
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Nevada
- Mississippi
The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo said. “We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”
The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
Those found breaking the quarantine rule could face monetary fines.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Kansas City mayor says he received racist texts, threats following mandatory mask order
- Arizona governor orders bars, gyms, clubs, pools to close again
- East TN hospitals working together during coronavirus pandemic
- AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks
- Face masks now required in Nashville
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee extends State of Emergency to Aug. 29, 2020
- Knoxville Mayor Kincannon mandates masks inside city-owned buildings
- Tennessee: Coronavirus cases up 19% in a week to 42,297
- Stimulus check round 2: Where we stand on more relief money for Americans
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports record spike in part to state’s reporting system shutdown
- Fauci says vaccine still might not get US to herd immunity
- Memphis mayor issues statement on masks as COVID-19 cases increase
- An inside look: How plasma donation can help COVID-19 patients