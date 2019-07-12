Tennessee AD Fulmer to serve as honorary Peabody duckmaster

Former Tennessee head coach, Phillip Fulmer, is seen an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer will serve as the honorary Peabody duckmaster in downtown Memphis on Aug. 9.

The Peabody ducks perform a march along a red carpet from the Peabody Hotel lobby to their rooftop penthouse each day in a tradition that began in the 1930s.

Fulmer will serve as the honorary duckmaster Aug. 9 before he joins new Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman at the Big Orange Gala that takes place in Memphis later that night.

Festivities at the Peabody Hotel begin at 5 p.m., though guests are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early.

The Big Orange Gala will start at 7 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden. The event raises scholarship funds for Shelby County students to attend the University of Tennessee.

