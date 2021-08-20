Tennessee adds 3 counties under mental health initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have expanded an initiative for youth and young adults who have experienced a first episode of psychosis.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says OnTrack TN will be newly available in Montgomery County through the Mental Health Cooperative, Anderson County through Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services, and Rutherford County through Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Services.

The growth of the program for people 15 to 30 years old comes through federal COVID-19 pandemic funding.

The program is also currently offered in Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Shelby counties.

OnTrack began in 2015 in northwest Tennessee with federal funding through the Mental Health Block Grant.