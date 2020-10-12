Tennessee-Alabama kickoff time confirmed

Alabama coach Nick Saban shakes hands with Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt, right, after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the Third Saturday in October delayed this season, Tennessee now knows the exact start time for its rivalry game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Southeastern Conference on Monday released week 4 kickoff times and broadcast information. Alabama at Tennessee has been confirmed as SEC Game of the Week. It will kick off at Saturday, October 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

SEC Network will feature a triple header of matchups beginning with Auburn at Ole Miss at 11 a.m. South Carolina at LSU will begin at 4 p.m. with Mizzou at Florida capping the tripleheader at 7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee will host the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 3. The game will kickoff at Neyland Stadium Saturday, October 17 at noon ET.