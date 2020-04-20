Tennessee allows online courses for individuals wanting to become foster parents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are currently thousands of children and teens in the custody of the state, but due to COVID-19, many caregivers haven’t been able to take the necessary courses to become certified to take them in. Now, that is about to change.

Becoming a foster parent is becoming more convenient. For the first time ever, the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home is offering online courses to become a caregiver, making it possible for more individuals to get certified while still practicing social distancing.

“Even though nonessential businesses may not be open right now, we still have kids that need foster parents, we still have kids that are coming into custody, we still have kids that need homes. Right now in the state of Tennessee, we have over 9 thousand children in custody,” Beverly Beard, Foster care director for the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home, said.

The certification process consists of seven courses. Five of them can now be taken online. The last two are interactive classes and must be in-person, a CPR course and a medicine administration course.

After the completion of the seven courses, there will be a series of home visits to make sure the environment is safe for the child. Within 3 months or less, you could be approved to foster children.

Tiffany Ayers completed this process with the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home almost two years ago, and is now a caregiver to two foster children. She says being a foster parent has been rewarding for her.

“They are incredible. I got into this to be a mom to those who needed a mom, to be a caretaker for those who needed to be taken care of and they have taught me so much about myself, about my family, about how to do life,” Tiffany said.

The classes have been tailored for at home learning, but the curriculum is the same as an in-person class.

In addition to passing the courses, in order to qualify to foster a child, you must be 21 years or older, must be a Tennessee state resident for at least 6 months, and you must be able to prove that you have a steady income.

Classes begin April 23. They will be held every Thursday at 6 p.m. They are free of charge and can take up to 100 people at a time.

To sign up for a course, you can visit the Smoky Mountain Children’s House website, or call 865-365-0223, or email foster@smch.org

