Tennessee AMBER Alert suspect captured in Mississippi

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of kidnapping a ten-month-old girl from Lawrenceburg last month has been arrested in Mississippi.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr. on June 26.

The agency said the 44-year-old was wanted for the abduction of Braelee Rayne Trapp earlier in the morning.

Braelee Rayne Trapp and Tony Lynn Lanier (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Following an AMBER Alert, Braelee was found unharmed later in the day, but investigators were not able to locate Lanier.

The TBI reported Monday that Lanier had been arrested over the weekend in Alcorn County, Mississippi. His charges and details of his arrest were not immediately released.