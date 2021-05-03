Tennessee Aquarium offering expanded hours in May

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE)– The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga is expanding its hours to accommodate guests in the lead-up to summer.

The daily capacity limit will remain in place for the foreseeable future, but the aquarium will offer extended hours in May to allow more people to have the chance to visit.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays in May, and for Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 28, thru Monday, May 31, they will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(Photo via Tennessee Aquarium)

“Our priority is always the safety for our guests, staff, volunteers, and animals,” says Aquarium president and CEO Keith Sanford. “These extended hours of operation will open up additional allotments of tickets to help support our nonprofit mission while maintaining the capacity limits we have established. We look forward to welcoming families throughout May and into summer.”

Sanford encourages guests to purchase timed-entry tickets online in advance.