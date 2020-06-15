Tennessee Aquarium reopening this week after 3-month closure

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Aquarium announced it will be open to the public this week.
After opening up over the weekend for members, the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga is gearing up to reopen to the public on Thursday, June 18. As has become standard amid the pandemic, there are some changes to tell you about.
The aquarium closed in Mid-March to help stop the spread of Covid-19.
The aquarium is also limiting the numbers of guests allowed to visit each day and are requiring guests to purchase tickets online. We’re told tickets will absolutely not be sold onsite.
Even though members get in free, you still have to schedule a time online. No more than eight people will be allowed per group.
