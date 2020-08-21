NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee could release more data on COVID-19 cases in schools after all, if Gov. Bill Lee gets the answer he wants from the federal government.
At a news conference Thursday, the Republican said his administration is asking federal officials how specific Tennessee can get in disclosing cases of COVID-19 in schools. Earlier this month, Lee told reporters the state was working on a plan so communities can know what’s happening in schools regarding COVID-19.
His administration said Tuesday federal health and student privacy laws prevent Tennessee from handing over detailed case confirmations in school districts. Instead, the Department of Health is releasing case counts among school-aged children broken down by county.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 139K total cases, more than 1,400 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Tennessee asks fed about more public virus info from schools
- Halls vs Gibbs: First football game of the season amid coronavirus pandemic
- Kincannon urges diligence following recent trend of new COVID-19 cases
- Tennessee Democratic leader tests positive for COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Death toll is 1,488 with 36 new deaths on Thursday. Cases hit 139,175
- Officials: Some who went to huge Sturgis rally have COVID-19
- Tennessee extending free child care for essential workers through year’s end
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 127 new cases; Health Dept offers advice for home service workers, explains death determination
- FDA clears way for world’s first fully transparent surgical mask
- Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19
- ‘I’m pretty disappointed’: UT Knoxville employees call for COVID-19 hazard pay and more protection at work
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths up by 26, cases up by 2,022
- Experts answering your back-to-school questions this Sunday on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’