Tennessee Athletics switching to mobile ticketing for all ticketed sporting events through 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Athletics announced it will transition to mobile-only ticketing for all sports through 2021.

Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smartphones, are scanned when entering an athletic venue.

The goal is to promote health and safety by using contactless entry.

“With the ever-changing landscape surrounding athletics due to COVID-19, we realized the safest way to provide tickets is through the use of mobile delivery, with tickets being sent digitally to the account holder’s registered email address,” Associate Athletics Director for Fan Experience & Sales Jimmy Delaney said.

Mobile ticketing also helps guard against counterfeit or stolen tickets.

Step-by-step instructions, helpful tips and answers to frequently asked questions are available at: UTsports.com/DigitalTickets. Ticket holders who don’t have a smart phone or do not utilize email may call the Tennessee Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-332-VOLS (8657) to talk through their options.