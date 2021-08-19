Tennessee Attorney General’s Office warns against text message scams

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office warned Tennesseans on Thursday of fraudulent messages claiming to be from Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III offering COVID-19 relief funds.

According to a release from the attorney general’s office, the messages may also include recipients’ personal information like name, address, social security number and phone number.

The office reminded the public that it does not distribute funds.

Legitimate government grants do not require a fee and are not offered to individuals to cover personal expenses, the release states.

Those who receive a text message similar to what was described above should not respond and should report it by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

2020 death in Great Smoky Mountains was second bear-related fatality in park history

Knoxville regional hospitals report most COVID-19 inpatients since early January

Checking in with Farragut head football coach Eddie Courtney

East Tennesseans discuss getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Knox County hiring for multiple positions

Person dies in head-on crash in New Market