Tennessee bars, night clubs may open with restrictions, order from governor says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee bars have the green light to open with restrictions, according to an executive order from Gov. Bill Lee.

Executive order 38, posted on Friday, addresses that “bars, night clubs and limited-service restaurants” may continue services to customers seated at tables and follow the same guidelines established for restaurants in the Tennessee Pledge.

The restaurant section under the Tennessee Pledge details operations that include:

limiting 10 guests per table,

screening all employees and customers for signs of illness,

spreading tables six feet apart and keeping at least six feet between all tables, booths and counter seating and

Provide dedicated face coverings to be worn by all employees at all times.

The Order also extends eased restrictions on take-out alcohol sales established in previous orders signed by the governor.