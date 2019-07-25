Tennessee basketball ranked fourth-best nationally in 2018-19 attendance

The NCAA released the national men’s basketball attendance figures for this past season and Tennessee was ranked among the very best.

Tennessee ranked third in total attendance and fourth in average attendance during the 2018-19 season. The Vols trail North Carolina, Kentucky and Syracuse in average attendance and the latter two in total attendance.

Tennessee averaged 19,034 fans per game with a total attendance of 342,615.

The NCAA’s final 2018-19 men’s basketball attendance numbers are in! @Vol_Hoops fans are amazing! pic.twitter.com/UiwYJytccB — Tom Satkowiak (@TomSatkowiak) July 25, 2019

The Volunteers finished 29-5 in the regular season and a school-record 19-game win stream. They ranked in the top 10 for the entire season and were ranked No. 1 for four weeks in a row. The finished the season as SEC co-regular season champions and runners-up in the SEC tournament.