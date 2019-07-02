Tennessee becomes Real ID compliant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you don’t have a gold star on your driver’s license yet, you need one.

The Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles is now in compliance with the new federal Real ID laws.

Starting Monday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security began issuing Real ID driver’s licenses. All Driver service centers are now able to issue the IDs, which are generally marked with a gold star in the upper portion of the card.

Beginning in October 2020, people 18 or older who want to fly in a commercial airplane will need a Real ID compliant driver’s license or another form of acceptable identification like a passport.

These IDs will also be needed to access federal buildings and enter nuclear facilities.

“The Real ID program is similar to the process already in place, with the exception that someone must come in and provide proof of a Social Security card and proof of Tennessee residency,” said Michael Hogan, director of the driver services division.

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005 based on the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government set standards for sources of identification, such as drivers’ licenses.