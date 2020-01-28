Tennessee bill would allow sex offenders to attend churches under conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bill filed in the Tennessee General Assembly would allow sex offenders to attend church services.
The bill, HB 1922, is sponsored by Rep. Patsy Hazelwood. Under the legislation, sex offenders would be able to attend a house of worship for religious. educational, or social services as long as they have notified the worship leader of their offender status.
The legislation also states that the worship leader would have to give written permission to the offender to attend services.
If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1, 2020.
- Department of Health confirms 8 flu deaths in Tennessee
- Remembering the Challenger space shuttle tragedy, 34 years later
- Former UT coaches Sherrer, Dooley making move to New York Giants
- President Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton
- Duo convicted of ‘egregious’ kidnappings, home invasions in 3 states sentenced in federal court