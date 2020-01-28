Live Now
Tennessee bill would allow sex offenders to attend churches under conditions

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo, the sun sets on a Baptist church in Georgia. According to new data released Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, by the Pew Research Center, the portion of Americans with no religious affiliation is rising significantly, in tandem with a sharp drop in the percentage that identifies as Christian. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bill filed in the Tennessee General Assembly would allow sex offenders to attend church services.

The bill, HB 1922, is sponsored by Rep. Patsy Hazelwood. Under the legislation, sex offenders would be able to attend a house of worship for religious. educational, or social services as long as they have notified the worship leader of their offender status.

The legislation also states that the worship leader would have to give written permission to the offender to attend services.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1, 2020.

