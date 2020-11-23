Tennessee bill would expand coronavirus vaccine exemptions

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would no longer prohibit parents from refusing vaccinations of their children under a newly filed proposal as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Tennessee law currently allows parents to cite several exemptions to not immunize their children as long as the state isn’t in an epidemic.

Two Republican lawmakers want those exceptions removed, allowing parents to opt out of school-required vaccinations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill also would allow parents to cite “right of conscience” as a reason not to immunize their children.

Lawmakers won’t consider taking up the proposal until the General Assembly kicks off its 2021 session in January.