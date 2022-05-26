KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators are holding a town hall meeting at the Beck Cultural Center for Knoxville residents to come and discuss their concerns with state lawmakers. The town hall meeting will be held Thursday, June 2 from 6-8 p.m.

Knoxville Representative Sam McKenzie said this is an opportunity to hear what their elected officials have been working on and provide input to help set their priorities for next year.

“I welcome the TN Black Caucus to Knoxville for the town hall and in-depth discussion around issues that affect the people of the 15th district,” McKenzie said. “I’m asking everyone to please come out and bring your voice, ideas and concerns for us to hear.”

There will also be a resolution presentation to Canaan Baptist Church of Christ Reverend Harold Middlebrook for his spiritual leadership and civil and human rights activism.

“The best part of being elected is to be able to hear from the people,” TBCSL Chairman Antonio Parkinson said. “Our upcoming town hall meeting in Knoxville allows us to do just that while delivering our agenda around health, education and putting money back into the pockets of Tennesseans. I’m thankful to Rep. McKenzie for allowing the Tennessee Black Caucus to share space with him in his district for this wonderful event.”